iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $31.84. 1,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Stock Up -1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

