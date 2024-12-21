Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.72 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 361793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Up 5.2 %

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 172.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.