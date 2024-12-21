James Duane Poliquin Buys 250,000 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director James Duane Poliquin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 10.0 %

Almaden Minerals stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

