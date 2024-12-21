James Duane Poliquin Buys 250,000 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director James Duane Poliquin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 10.0 %
Almaden Minerals stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
