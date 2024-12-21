James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

James River Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JRVR opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.09.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of James River Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2,512.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in James River Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 119,901 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

