Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades SentinelOne (NYSE:S) to Buy

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

S opened at $22.43 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $352,908.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,172,657.40. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,999 shares of company stock worth $10,373,693. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $4,816,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $5,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 921,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in SentinelOne by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 83,060 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

