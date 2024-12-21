Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited Faces Delisting from Nasdaq

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ: KACLU) recently received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated December 16, 2024, indicating that it did not comply with Nasdaq Interpretive Material IM-5101-2. This non-compliance has led to the company’s securities being subject to delisting.

The situation arose as a result of Kairous Acquisition Corp. being unable to fulfill the requirements outlined in IM-5101-2. As a special purpose acquisition company, it was obligated to complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of its IPO registration statement. Since the company did not achieve its initial business combination by December 13, 2024, it failed to meet the compliance standards of IM-5101-2, prompting the delisting process.

Unless Kairous Acquisition Corp. files a timely appeal of this delisting decision by Nasdaq, trading of its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market will cease at the commencement of business on December 23, 2024. Additionally, a Form 25-NSE will be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, resulting in the removal of the company’s securities from Nasdaq’s listing.

In response to Nasdaq’s determination, Kairous Acquisition Corp. has chosen not to contest the delisting and acknowledges that its securities will no longer be traded on Nasdaq as of December 23, 2024. The company anticipates that its securities will commence trading on the over-the-counter market on the same day.

In conclusion, Kairous Acquisition Corp. faces the imminent delisting of its securities from the Nasdaq Stock Market following non-compliance with Nasdaq rules and regulations.

The article above is a factual representation of the Form 8-K filing submitted by Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 16, 2024.

