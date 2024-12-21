Kathryn Parsons Purchases 10,700 Shares of SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Parsons bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,067.00 ($18,791.88).
SHAPE Australia Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.
About SHAPE Australia
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SHAPE Australia
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for SHAPE Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHAPE Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.