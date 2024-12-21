Kathryn Parsons Purchases 10,700 Shares of SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Stock

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHAGet Free Report) insider Kathryn Parsons bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,067.00 ($18,791.88).

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.

About SHAPE Australia

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

Further Reading

