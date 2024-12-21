Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 4744126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KC shares. Nomura raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura Securities raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 14.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.