Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Company Profile

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

