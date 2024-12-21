Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 258.73 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,072. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $60,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,325. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,781 shares of company stock worth $2,027,665. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 101.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 375,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 316,500 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 305,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after acquiring an additional 304,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

