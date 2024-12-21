Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.35-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Shares of LW stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

