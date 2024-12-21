Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.87 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $490,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $789,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

