LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1483 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Up -0.5 %

DYLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

