LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1483 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Stock Up -0.5 %
DYLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.
LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.