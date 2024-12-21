LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3444 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Price Performance
Shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.
LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Company Profile
