LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3444 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Price Performance

Shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (SQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global equities. The fund weights companies based on quantitative factors including statistical skew. SQEW was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

