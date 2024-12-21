Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 9% – Here’s What Happened

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

