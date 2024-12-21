LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.77% from the stock’s current price.

LifeVantage Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $217.43 million, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 29.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in LifeVantage by 62.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

