Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$32.55 Average PT from Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$31.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$31.19 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$35.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.44.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.16. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of C$440.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.