Macquarie Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.29. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $784.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.61 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.06% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,966.84. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,686 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 339.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 249,318 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 261.6% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

