Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.