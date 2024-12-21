Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Malayan Banking Berhad
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.