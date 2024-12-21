Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $11.87 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.