Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.29. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 800 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.60.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

