Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.49 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 393.70 ($4.95). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 391.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 7,754,463 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 327 ($4.11).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,795.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 382.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 344.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.

