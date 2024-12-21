Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.70 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.70 ($0.67). 4,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 102,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.66).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £55.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Marks Electrical Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

