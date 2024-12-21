Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.25 and last traded at $142.59, with a volume of 21218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.14.

Marubeni Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.37 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.19%. Research analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

