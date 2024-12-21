Mary Elizabeth Hunsberger Buys 5,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Hunsberger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,250. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Culp Stock Up 2.8 %

CULP stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

