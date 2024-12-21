Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $8.55. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 352 shares.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

