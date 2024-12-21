Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,283,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 722,881 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $12.25.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
