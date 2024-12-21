Metals One (LON:MET1) Shares Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 1,066,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 682,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Metals One Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -43.60.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

