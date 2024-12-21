Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.30

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2981 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

MXE stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

