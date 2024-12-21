Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.30

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2981 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
MXE stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
