Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 51.3% – Time to Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 51.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 1,480,653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 688% from the average daily volume of 187,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 38.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.69 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
