M&T Bank Corp Has $42.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $253.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $244.85 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

