M&T Bank Corp Has $977.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,761 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 3.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $977,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $417,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 219.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $257.07 and a twelve month high of $336.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.