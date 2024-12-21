Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495. The firm has a market cap of $178.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.37. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $41.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33.

Get Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF alerts:

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style.

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.