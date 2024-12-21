Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 30,242 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,242 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $55,645.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,225,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,342.24. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.71 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $308.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 330.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

