Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) versus HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Head to Head Review

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Nexxen International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $6.11 billion 0.11 -$28.81 million ($0.09) -33.44 Nexxen International $349.11 million 1.86 -$21.49 million $0.04 245.25

Risk & Volatility

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

HUYA has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.51% 0.30% 0.23% Nexxen International 3.96% 7.49% 4.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 4 2 0 2.33 Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80

HUYA presently has a consensus target price of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 88.54%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Summary

Nexxen International beats HUYA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA



HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Nexxen International



Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

