Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 2,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Nordex Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

