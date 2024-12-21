Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 2,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
Nordex Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.
About Nordex
Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nordex
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.