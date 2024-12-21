Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.