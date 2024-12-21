Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NECB opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.63. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Martinek sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $36,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $2,293.50. This represents a 94.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane B. Cavanaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $56,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,056.40. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $209,766 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

