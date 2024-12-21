Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NUS stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $328.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -11.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 59.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

