Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 216696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

