Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 15,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 35,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ocado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

