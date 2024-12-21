Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 15,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 35,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ocado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
