OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

