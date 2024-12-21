OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 58.08%.

OceanPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OP opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.49. OceanPal has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

