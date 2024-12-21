Of America Corp /De/ Bank Buys 725 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Stock

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,106.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $10,106.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IQI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 210,578 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,618.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 135,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 33.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

