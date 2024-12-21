Of America Corp /De/ Bank Buys 725 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Stock

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,106.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $10,106.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
IQI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
