Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,803. The trade was a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,651 shares of company stock worth $10,628,452. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.