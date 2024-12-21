Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 441.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

