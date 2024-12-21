OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 678,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $103,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,660. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,428. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,492 shares of company stock worth $1,582,384 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 1.4 %

OneMain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.