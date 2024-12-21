OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,536,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,932,998.43. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,304,255 shares of company stock worth $2,024,605. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

