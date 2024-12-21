Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Oregon Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS ORBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $26.53.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
