Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ORBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Oregon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $26.53.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

