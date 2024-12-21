Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 4,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

